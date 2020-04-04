Doctor Who Retells Amy’s Origins (Including An Added Rory & River Song)

Doctor Who has simply retold the origin of the Eleventh Doctor’s most beloved companion, Amy Pond. Coronavirus might have introduced the world to a standstill, however Doctor Who followers have taken a tip from their hero; removed from losing time, they’re appreciating its worth.

Doctor Who Journal‘s Emily Cook dinner has been organizing mass-rewatching, and he or she’s been getting previous showrunners, writers, and actors to become involved and produce unique content material. Steven Moffat produced a brand new Sontaran-themed brief forward of a “Day of the Doctor” rewatch, whereas Russell T. Davies revealed his plans for the Time Battle as a prelude to “Rose.” As we speak’s rewatch is “The Eleventh Hour,” the primary episode that includes Matt Smith because the Doctor, and this time Cook dinner has revealed a fascinating animated brief retelling the origin of his companion Amy Pond.

The newly-regenerated Eleventh Doctor first met Amy Pond when she was only a baby, when his TARDIS crashed in her again backyard. The younger Amelia Pond was performed by Caitlin Blackwood, and he or she wanted the Doctor’s assist with a mysterious crack in her wall – in actuality an interdimensional rift. The Doctor promised to return, and he or she spent years of her life anticipating his imminent arrival. After all, the TARDIS being the TARDIS, it truly took him years. The story is now retold in an excellent animated story written by Steven Moffat, illustrated by Sophie Iles, and skim by Blackwood herself.

This retelling is totally enchanting, a baby’s-eye view of a freshly-regenerated Eleventh Doctor. Followers will probably be delighted on the fixed references to Rory, who’s introduced as eminently forgettable. After all, Rory and Amy have been engaged when the Doctor lastly returned, and true to kind Amy did certainly neglect all about her fiance when she hopped into the TARDIS. Later within the first season, Rory was erased from time when he was consumed by the point rift, and the Doctor was the one one who remembered he existed in any respect. The animated brief additionally mentions Amy’s way more thrilling good friend Mels, who turned out to be River Tune – Amy and Rory’s future daughter.

The coronavirus disaster has proven Doctor Who fandom at its greatest. Emily Cook dinner has completed an amazing job drawing the followers collectively in these mass rewatches, they usually’ve even trended on Twitter every so often, fairly outstanding given the sheer scale of present occasions. Even Amazon Prime acquired concerned with “The Eleventh Hour,” making it free to view. This animated brief is definitely probably the most enchanting further function thus far.

