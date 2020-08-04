Do you work from home? How to prepare your space for video calls

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



If he COVID-19 It has you at home or your work allows you to work outside an office, here are a few useful suggestions and recommendations so that you can make video calls or video chats with the confidence that you are going to shine in your group.

Don’t get backlit



Any person or object looks good in the proper light, and you are no exception. Try to place yourself in a well-lit place, that is not backlit (a window behind you, for example), to prevent your face from coming out very dark and your colleagues, including your boss, cannot see you.

Instead, try to face your window so that the light illuminates your face and surroundings, showing a much better environment simply with the help of a window.

Wear headphones and an external webcam (if possible)



If you have an external webcam, everything is much better. Most cameras can be placed on top of your monitor or placed on top of a tripod so you can decide how to accommodate it and prevent your bed from lying flat or the stack of dishes unwashed.

External headphones are also a great idea. Computer microphones are usually omnidirectional, so they will pick up noise from anywhere, affecting if your children or dogs are nearby. With headphones, in addition to preventing the information from the meeting from reaching more people, you will also place a microphone (that of the headphones) closer to your mouth, so that your colleagues will hear you better.



Make the video call in a well-lit place

This point goes hand in hand with the first, but the extra lighting can come from a lamp you have at home or a well-placed window. If there is no light bulb or lamp in your house that can help you, try opening the windows near your desk so that natural light is your best ally.

Silence is the key

This point is the most important, especially sometimes as a quarantine such as that experienced with COVID-19. At home I have two dogs and one of them is of the corgi breed, one of the ones that bark the most – and I don’t say it, the science behind me says it. These curious puppies can bark even because a fly flew a kilometer away, and the last thing I want in a meeting is a bark.

What I do is, if your house or apartment is small, leave the dogs out of the room during meetings and thus avoid barking from leaking. For now there are no children at home, but surely in yours, reader friend, there may be one or two little ones. Perhaps the best thing in these cases is that your partner or someone older at home help you take care of them during those minutes of the call. But if that’s not possible, go back to the hearing aid point to try to get as little filtered noise as possible.

Locate your computer’s microphone



If you don’t have headphones or an external camera with a built-in microphone, go for your computer’s microphone, but locate it so that you don’t hear it every time you write, since the integrated microphones are usually hidden under the keyboard. In addition, knowing where your microphone is will help you to take off a lot and that you do not hear yourself very well on the call.

Clean your environment



Last but not least, clean your desk and the rest of the room. No one wants to see your breakfast plate during the call. Make sure that your surroundings, and above all you, give a good image and do not seem like you are in a series marathon – even if it is.