Do you want to sell your old Fitbit to earn some money? Do this before

Do you want to change your Fitbit for a newer model like the Charge 4 with GPS? You may prefer to switch to a different activity bracelet like the one Apple Watch The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Whatever the reason, here are some simple steps to follow so that when you sell your old Fitbit, your personal information or that of your credit card does not remain in it, if you have been using Fitbit Pay.

The same rules apply if are you selling a phone, activity tracker or any other device that has information that can identify you: make sure it’s not connected to any of your other devices and reset its settings before doing anything else. You may also want to manually sync your Fitbit to your phone one last time to make sure all your data is saved, especially if you’re switching to another Fitbit model.

Desynchronize and erase your data from Fitbit

Depending on the Fitbit model you have, this could be a two-step process. Some older Fitbits will automatically erase your data when you delete it from your account with the Fitbit app. Others, like Charge 3, Ionic, and Versa, will also need you to reset their settings to clear their data.

To remove a Fitbit from your account, go to the Fitbit app and press the tab Today. Press on your profile picture and then choose the image / name of the device you want to delete. Either select the trash can icon (Android) or go to the bottom of the page (iOS) and press Delete from account. You can also delete a device from the Fitbit web interface.

Once this is done, you have to reset your Fitbit settings. For Charge 3, Charge 4, Ionic or Versa go to Setting > About > Reset all settings The Clear user data. For Ace 2 or Inspire go to Setting > Clear user data. For other Fitbit devices, such as the Aria scale, you can follow Fitbit’s instructions.

Find the best price for a used Fitbit

Once your old Fitbit is packaged with its charger and any other accessories, such as extra bracelets, it is time to sell it. Just like if you’re selling a phone, be sure to do a little searching to see how much money you could be getting on your device. There are several websites that buy used Fitbits, but they might not pay as much as if you were selling it directly to someone. These are the best places to sell electronic products.

Best Buy trades some Fitbit models for electronic gift cards. Prices vary depending on the age and condition of the device.

I did a little research on old Fitbit model pricing and if you have an especially old model like the Charge or Charge 2 it might not be worth it. They generally sell for between $ 2- $ 10 on device purchase websites.

The best price you can get will surely be on eBay, Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.

