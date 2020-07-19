Do you want to help a mariachi in quarantine? Send a Mariachi Gram

Courtesy Mariachi Hidalgo



The coronavirus crisis It has millions of people confined to home, and while there are many fortunate people who can continue to work from the community of our home, there are many more who simply cannot do their work remotely. Among the latter are musicians and other artists who rely heavily on event hiring to earn money.

With this in mind, Mariachi Grams, a platform online Seeking to help groups of independent mariachis, promoting personalized mini-serenades. The idea is simple: If you want to send a mini serenade to your crush, your mom or whoever you want, just choose the mariachi of your choice (you can choose between bands in Los Angeles, New York or Mexico City) and decide how much you want to donate to the cause. You can donate from $ 20 and up to $ 100.

Launched just in time to celebrate the Fifth of May, the joint initiative of the creative agency Anomaly and the audiovisual production company Unreasonable Studios seeks to directly help musicians and their families. 100 percent of the revenue derived from Mariachi Grams, companies say, goes entirely to them.

“Being from Los Angeles, a Cinco de Mayo without mariachis didn’t seem like the right thing to us. Hopefully this adds a little fun to your Cinco de Mayo while supporting an incredibly talented community of artists. It’s the least we can do.” Josh Fell, chief executive of Anomaly, said in a statement.