Do you want a Huawei P40 Pro? Please consider this before purchasing

The Serie Huawei P40 —Including the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus– has already gone on sale in Europe and other territories and comes with the hope of taking on Samsung’s Galaxy S20, Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro, and OnePlus 8.

For the past week, I have been using the Huawei P40 Pro, the little brother in the middle of the three, and I have been putting it to the test. The phone is available for about $ 1,120, but due to the ban on Huawei products in the United States, is not officially for sale in that country.

Such a ban also implies that the phone does not use Google apps, including access to the Google Play Store, but it does have 5G and a good camera. That said, its big brother, the P40 Pro Plus, is even more focused on photography, boasting the first 10x optical zoom seen on a phone. Photography enthusiasts should consider waiting for that phone to land in June, or at least until we get a thorough look at it.

If you’re in one of Huawei’s consumer markets and you’re curious about the phone, here are five things you need to know about this phone before spending your money.



No Google apps

Due to Huawei’s ongoing difficulties with the US government, Huawei phones do not use Google services. That means there is no Google Play Store for apps or support for services like Gmail, YouTube, Maps, or the Chrome browser. For many of you, this will be a deal breaker, especially if you trust Google’s suite of apps for your work.

But that doesn’t mean there are no apps at all. Huawei has its own email client, browser, and calendar on board and it also has its own app store. There are already many reputable apps available, such as Amazon, TikTok, Adidas Running, Snapchat, PicsArt and the ever popular Fortnite. However, there are many more, including Instagram or editing apps like Adobe Lightroom that are simply not available on the Huawei store.

Although Facebook and WhatsApp are not available directly through the store, the store will take you to the web pages of those applications, where you can download and install the application (in an .apk file) through the browser. The applications will appear on the phone and will work normally.

It is important, then, to check and see if the applications you trust are available at the moment. Huawei says that it works closely with developers around the world to try to bring many more applications to its store, so we are likely to see bigger names over time.

Has 5G

No flagship phone worth its salt in 2020 would launch without 5G connectivity and the P40 Pro is no exception. You will need to live in an area that has 5G and have a 5G-enabled phone plan to take advantage of the next-generation network. If you’re hoping to get those blazing-fast speeds out of the box, be sure to check what’s available in your area before upgrading to any 5G phone.

Camera is good, but could be better

Huawei has a history of outfitting its phones with incredible cameras. The Huawei P40 Pro includes four lenses: a standard zoom, a super wide angle lens, a 5x optical zoom lens, and a depth-sensing lens. While the phone’s camera skills are certainly the best, it needs some tweaking in the software before it can take the crown as the best of the best.

My main problem is with the white balance, or the general color temperature, of the photos that the cameras capture. It often seems to tint images more magenta than what is seen in real life, which made multiple test shots from the phone appear less natural than the same shots on the iPhone 11 Pro or Galaxy S20 Ultra. It’s just a slight change, and if you’re not making direct comparisons to other phones, you might not notice it. Huawei says there will be an update available in May that fixes that problem. I’ll test the phone later to see how the update helps.

On top of that, the phone takes great pictures, with smooth exposures and lovely contrast. Its 5x zoom produces sharp shots of distant subjects, and images taken in low light and at night are easy to achieve with the best.

If you are interested in photography, you should wait for the P40 Pro Plus

If you’re tempted to buy the P40 Pro instead of the standard P40, that may be due to camera upgrades to the base model, such as the 5x optical zoom.

But the P40 Pro Plus packs an incredible 10x optical zoom, which promises an incredible magnification without any loss of quality. It’s the highest optical zoom ever seen on a phone and I’m really looking forward to testing it out. But that phone won’t go on sale until sometime in June 2020, so we haven’t yet seen how it actually works.

It may not be a major upgrade over the P40 Pro and not worth it unless you really care about zooms. But if you’re interested in photography, it’s at least worth waiting to see what the phone looks like before potentially investing too early and ending up disappointed.

Don’t buy it in black

Huawei’s latest releases, including the P30 and P20 series, came with some vibrant color options that look amazing. While the P40 Pro was shown in some lovely-looking shades, the review model that landed on my desk was black, and like all black phones, it looks dull and unremarkable.

Nobody wants something boring and nothing memorable, so if you plan to spend the cash to buy the P40 ProAt least take it in its deep blue, bright pink, or soft gold varieties.