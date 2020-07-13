Do you think you are weird? You could be part of the cast of The Lord of the Rings, from Amazon

-The Amazon Lord of the Rings series is looking for new faces, but not just any.

The representation agency BGT, located in New Zealand, published a casting ad in which they are looking for “rare people”, small, with curious physical characteristics. And they are also looking for Mexicans, although they must have a visa to work in that country.

“Do you have an overbite, facial burns, long thin limbs, deep cheekbones, wrinkles on the face, acne scars, protruding ears, bulbous or interesting nose, small eyes, large eyes, any deformities, skinny faces, or you are missing extremities?

“Do you look unusual? You must be between 18 and 65 years old, male or female, any ethnic group,” says the announcement shared on Facebook.

The publication does not discuss any specific role. The updated post does not suggest that it is a casting for The Lord of the Rings, but the publication was modified to eliminate this information that it did contain in its first version.

BGT has previously worked on adaptations of JRR Tolkien’s work, as he selected the extras for Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films, which were also shot in New Zealand.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, production of the Amazon series will resume this month, after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiction is Amazon’s biggest project to date; The rights to adapt the famous fantasy books have cost around 250 million dollars and some information suggests that the production budget could reach one billion.