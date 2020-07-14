Do you miss airline meals? Here is the solution

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

During the pandemic we have realized how necessary hugs, walks in the parks and … the food of the planes are? According to Imperfect Foods, an online grocery delivery company, there are many people who miss the snacks that are delivered on flights.

Operating on the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast of the United States, Imperfect Foods aims to eliminate food waste. He Washington Post He reported that the company, in the week of May 7, offered three ounces of mixed cheeses, dried cherries, and crackers for $ 2.99, a menu that regularly costs $ 9.

How is this reduction explained? Simple: Imperfect Food is selling snacks from JetBlue Airways, available because no one is traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic and, therefore, food left over. “This was one of our first opportunities to recover from food waste due to COVID-19,” Philip Behn, chief executive of Imperfect Foods, told Chicago’s WWBM radio station on May 11.

How much demand is there for airplane food? Lots, according to Behn. The executive affirmed, according to the report of the Washington Post, that 40,000 people had purchased the snack packages.

For his part, the New York Post He adds in a note he publishes on May 12: “There seems to be a surprising market for airplane food. A Twitter user wrote earlier this week: ‘I miss my Biscoff cookies from @Delta.

Biscoff cookies are an example of how people are closely related to the food offered on flights. The Condé Nast Traveler page, in an extensive report titled “How Biscoff Cookies became the snack we long for on planes,” explains that United Airlines had to offer this snack again two days after removing it from the menu.

“Although Biscoffs are now available at some US grocery stores, and online through Amazon or Target, they long seemed to exist for Americans only as a gift from heaven,” the report explains.

According to CNN, as of May 9, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) registered just 170,000 passengers, 1.8 million fewer than in 2019.