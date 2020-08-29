Do you have Xbox? Microsoft will give you access to demos of more than 60 new games

Microsoft



If you have an Xbox, Microsoft is about to offer one of the most special experiences of an event like E3 or Gamescom.

During the acclaimed video game trade shows, attendees have the opportunity to try games before anyone else. Before him coronavirus and the cancellation of these events, Microsoft wants players, from their homes, to continue to have access to the demo of these games.

The game demo access event will begin on July 21 and end on July 27, giving users plenty of days to enjoy these games. Players will be able to give feedback to developers through each company’s website or on social media.

Microsoft says the full list of games that will be available is not ready yet, but they will share it as the event’s start date approaches. Some games that will be available are Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans !, Haven, Hellpoint, Skatebird, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, Raji: An Ancient Epic, between many more.

You can see the confirmed titles on Microsoft’s page. Most of these games are not your typical title from distributors like EA or Ubisoft; These are games created by independent developers in most cases.

The games will appear in the Dashboard of your Xbox console from June 21. Microsoft highlights that some of these games are still far from their release date, so some aspects could change between this demo and their official release date.