Do I buy a new MacBook now or wait for Apple silicon?

Manzana



The question most frequently asked by CNET readers is something like, “Should I buy a 13-inch MacBook Air or a 13-inch MacBook Pro? “That question is easy enough to answer, depending on the budget and needs of the person in question. But what happens when seemingly identical MacBooks, or other Mac computers like the iMac or Mac Pro, are available in both traditional versions Intel-based as well as newer versions that use Apple’s own Arm-based chip, such as promised Tim Cook during the WWDC 2020 conference?

This adds a whole new level of confusion to purchasing decisions, especially for something generally considered a high-priced purchase like a MacBook or iMac. If you’re looking to buy a Mac, whether you’re upgrading your own system or buying one for your child or another member of your family, the question is: should I buy one now? or should I wait until the next update cycle? Maybe in fall? Or wait for the new Arm-based versions of these Macs?

Will they look the same? Do they have the same names? Remember that when Apple transitioned to Intel chips from PowerPC it was with a completely new product line, called the MacBook. There has never been a MacBook other than Intel – at least until now.

Having a single product line, with versions of Intel and Apple silicon, is just a recipe for more problems: No one wants to spend $ 1,300 on a new MacBook only to have chosen the “wrong” one. Not that we are completely sure that the exact same product will exist with two platform options at the same time. Apple said its first Arm-based computers will be available by the end of the year, while the full transition will take at least two years.



Which Apple silicone Mac will come first? My guess would be the Apple-based Mac Mini, which now offers Mac Mini developer transition kits based on Arm and Apple’s Bionic A12Z system on a chip. This is for developers to help transition the software to the new platform.

But even without knowing the exact timeline of product transitions, we can give you some general advice on how to handle your future Mac purchases. No matter what, this won’t be easy. According to the company itself, “Apple will continue to support and release new versions of macOS for Intel-based Macs for years to come, and has exciting new Intel-based Macs in development.”

If you are thinking of buying a MacBook Pro or a MacBook Air

The 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch Pro were recently updated. Performance on these systems is considered excellent, especially now that you can get quad-core CPUs on the MacBook Air. If it’s a short-term need, I’d be comfortable buying a MacBook right now. I bet the new platform won’t hit those systems until 2021 at least.



If you are particularly focused on Photoshop or Final Cut

I recommend you wait. The only real solid details Apple offered on the new Arm-based platform was that Adobe had early access and already had Photoshop running smoothly on it, and that Final Cut was working similarly natively. That means that future development of those apps may lean heavily towards Apple Silicon from now on.

If you use a lot of native apps, and not necessarily the most popular ones

Buy yourself a new Intel Mac, because I can’t say that small standalone team applications, or those that are no longer supported, will have timely transitions. That means they will have to run in emulated or translated mode through Rosetta 2, which should work, but may not be optimal.

If you want the best possible battery life

Battery life on Intel-based Macs is excellent, but it doesn’t go much beyond Windows-based laptops. With the ability to control not just the software and hardware, but also the platform, I suspect we’ll see a huge increase in battery life from new Macs, whenever they arrive. If this is your case, I recommend you wait.

If you use Boot Camp to run Windows on a Mac

If you use your Mac to play

I think this spells the end of the current wimpy attempt to get the more traditional PC games on Macs via Steam and other platforms (no, I’ll never put Fallout 76 on a Mac). But the ability to run on iOS and iPadOS easily along with game control support could make gaming Apple arcade be more ambitious.

At this point, there are still many unanswered questions about the transition from Intel chips, especially when different models will move from one platform to another – except that it will be at least two years before Intel Macs are a thing of the past.