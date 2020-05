DKB’s Lune is the following member to launch his particular person teaser photograph for the group’s second mini-album ‘LOVE’.

The album is set to drop on Might 25 at 6 PM KST. The teaser photos up to now present the members sporting sentimental and tender appears to be like which can be sure to seize the hearts of their followers.

Keep tuned for extra teaser content material from DKB as they method their comeback date!