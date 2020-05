DKB’s Yuku is the following member to launch his individual photo for the group’s 2nd mini-album ‘LOVE‘.

Courageous Leisure’s rookie boy group DKB is gearing up for their first comeback with their 2nd mini-album ‘Love’. This time, the group revealed an individual photo of Yuku. Followers can count on to see extra of DKB’s comeback teaser photographs all through this month, up till the total launch of ‘Love’ on Might 25 at 6 PM KST.

