DJI Mavic Air 2 is near launch

Joshua Goldman/CNET



The Chinese drone manufacturer DJI is about to launch a new drone which has already registered with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The reliable Drone DJI site, specialized precisely in the Asian firm, found the registration of the DJI Mavic Air 2 in the FCC database. Such records appear a few weeks before a product hits the market, suggesting the imminent launch of the new flying device.

As always, the registry does not include anything about the specifications that this new drone will have, but the Drone DJI site suggests that it be placed as an option between the Mavic Mini and the Mavic 2 series will feature features such as 360-degree obstacle detection, OcuSync 2.0 software, and a front LED light.

Among other reported features is an ADS-B sensor that will help the drone communicate with other devices that share airspace. The site also suggests that the Mavic Air 2 will weigh more than the 250-gram limit allowed by regulators in the United States, so this will be a drone that needs to be registered.

He Mavic Air It hit the market in April 2018 for a price of $ 799 in its version without the batteries and other accessories included in a more expensive package. The new model is likely to arrive this month, although the COVID-19 could affect its launch.

