DJ Erick Morillo found dead in his Miami home

Internationally renowned music producer and DJ Erick Morillo was found dead in his Miami Beach home at age 49, local police confirmed on Tuesday.

In an email sent to the press, the Miami Beach Police Department spokesman, Ernesto Rodríguez, reported that the agents are currently in “the early stages of the investigation to determine what happened.”

Rodríguez explained that shortly before 11:00 local time a call was received from the artist’s home, on La Gorce Drive, and that “the circumstances surrounding his death are not clear.”

Morillo was artistically consecrated in 1993 with “I Like to Move It”, a song with Latin house influences mixed with ragga vocals, performed by the rapper from Trinidad and Tobago Mark Quashie, also known as “The Mad Stuntman”.

On social media, his fans described him as one of the “greats” of the House genre and an artist who “left an indelible stamp on the world of EDM (Electronic Dance Music)”.

“Without a doubt, Erick Morillo had a strong impact on the music industry, all over the world, but perhaps nowhere more important than here, on the island of Ibiza,” wrote the publication White Isle Ibiza when announcing his death.

Morillo launched a total of 12 productions between 2018 and 2020.

The most recent, “Afrotech”, was a collaboration with the American artist Antranig.

Among the activities planned for the next few months were the 2021 edition of Coachella, scheduled for the second and third weekends in April, and the Open Air festival in Amsterdam in June.

The death of the artist, of a Colombian family, came after he was arrested a month ago by Miami police on charges of sexual assault.

According to official sources, Murillo had been denounced by a woman who said she had woken up “naked” in a room next to the DJ and without prior consent.