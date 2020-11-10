Diwali 2020 – Diwali Messages, Wishes, SMS, Images, and Facebook Greetings

Diwali – The Festival of Lights is one of the most popular and significant festivals that most people love to celebrate in India.

You must know that Diwali is the festival of love, warmth, excitement, colors, joy, happiness, and much more.

It is sure that you can not define the Diwali festival in a few line as there is a lot of feelings attaches to this festival of lights.

Happy Deepawali Status

लक्ष्मी जी विराजें आपके द्वार… सोने चांदी से भर जाए आपका घर-बार.. जीवन में आयें खुशियाँ आपार… शुभकामनाएं हमारी करें स्वीकार।

दीये से दीये को जला कर दीप माला बनाओ , अपने घर आंगन को रौशनी से जगमगाओ, आप और आप के परिवार की दीवाली शुभ और मंगलमय हो

झिलमिल झिलमिल दीप सजे हैं

खुशियां हैं अपार…..

आयी दिवाली लेकर मस्ती

फुलझड़ियों की फुहार

पा के अपनों का प्यार

मंगलमय हो दिवाली का त्यौहार

Almost each and every person residing in India will be waiting for the day they get to celebrate this auspicious festival.

One thing is sure and that is all of you will be seeking the best Diwali Messages, Wishes, SMS, Images, as well as Facebook Greetings in order to wish your family, friends, loved ones, relatives, etc on this Diwali 2020.

Diwali Messages

एक दुआ माँगते हैं हम अपने भगवान से चाहतें हैं आपकी खुशी पूरे ईमान से सब हसरतें हो पूरी आपकी और आप मुस्कराओ दिलो-जान-से दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाये.. हैप्पी दिवाली.

“कोयल को आवाज ‘मुबारक’; आवाज को सुर ‘मुबारक’; सुर को संगीत ‘मुबारक’; और आपको हमारी तरफ से; दिवाली मुबारक!”

दीप जलते रहे मन से मन मिलते रहे… गिले सिकवे सारे मन से निकलते रहे… सारे विश्व मे सुख-शांति की प्रभात ले आये… ये दीपो का त्योहार खुशी की सोंगात ले आये

You will be happy to know that if you are searching for the best Diwali wishes or greetings that you are thinking of sharing with your loved ones then you are indeed in the right place for it.

Preparing for the Diwali celebration is one of the most important things that most people love to do just a few days before the festival.

But the pre-planning and preparation also include collecting and sharing the Diwali Greetings, SMS, Wishes, Images, and many more things.

Diwali SMS

The gorgeous festival of snacks and sweets

Everyone enjoying a royal feast

When old and young with delight meet

And with love and affection do all hearts beat

Wishing You Happy Diwali.

Let us welcome our prince Lord Rama

With rangoli, Diyas, and Candles

Happy Diwali To You and Your Family

Most people love to share Diwali Wishes on their social media accounts for Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, etc.

It is sure that the people you are going to share the Diwali wishes with are going to be as happy as you will be when you will receive the Diwali Greeting from others.

Here, we did mention some of the best Diwali Greetings that you can share with your loved ones, families, and friends.