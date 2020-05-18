Dispatch reports BTS’ Jungkook, NCT’s Jaehyun, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Seventeen’s Mingyu were all present at Itaewon club during coronavirus breakout

Dispatch reported that 4 97’ers were at the Itaewon club during the wave of coronavirus breakouts.

BTS‘s Jungkook, Seventeen‘s Mingyu, NCT‘s Jaehyun, and ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo were the rumored ‘Itaewon Idols’ who had visited the golf equipment on April 25th. The 4 began at a restaurant, and went to 2 totally different golf equipment. Nonetheless, after the waves of coronavirus infections began from the Itaewon golf equipment and South Korea noticed as much as Four levels of infections, the federal government ordered everybody that had visited the Itaewon golf equipment from April 24th to Could sixth keep at residence for 14 days.

In line with Dispatch, the 4 idols obtained examined and their checks got here out detrimental. Nonetheless, as a result of coronavirus can keep dormant for as much as 14 days, the 4 idols needed to initially keep residence till Could 10th. Nonetheless, Cha Eun Woo went to all of ASTRO‘s comeback promotions, together with ‘CulTwo Present‘, ‘Hidden Monitor‘, ‘Music Financial institution‘, and ‘Present! Music Core‘. Jaehyun additionally MC’ed for ‘Inkigayo‘ on the 26th, third, and 10th. Neither Jungkook nor Mingyu had official schedules.

‘A’, a witness, stated, “I was there and I additionally examined detrimental. However I stayed residence.” One of many golf equipment that the 4 visited truly acquired a ban on group gatherings as a result of it’s a cross between a bar and a club, and social distancing is principally unimaginable.