‘Dispatch’ claims WINNER’s Song Min Ho performed at a club in Gangwon-do amidst COVID19 advisory

On Might 12, media outlet ‘Dispatch’ raised questions after WINNER member Song Min Ho was noticed allegedly performing at a club in Gangwon-do, Yangyang.

In accordance with ‘Dispatch’, Song Min Ho stopped by a club ‘A‘ in Yangyang this previous weekend in the late hours between Might 3~4. There, he placed on an impromptu efficiency of his hit solo observe “FIANCÉ” subsequent to the DJ field, shocking club goers.

‘Dispatch’ additional claimed that a lot of the club goers who loved Song Min Ho’s efficiency wore their masks beneath their chins, having lowered them after getting into the club. Lots of the club goers who visited club ‘A’ this previous weekend have been privately shuttled to the placement from Seoul, the media outlet added on.

Relating to this matter, one consultant from club ‘A’ said to ‘Dispatch’, “Song Min Ho solely stopped by briefly whereas he was in the realm. We didn’t invite him for the sake of holding a efficiency. Additionally, there have been only a few clients, because it was on the final day of the lengthy weekend. Lots of the viewers members have been Song Min Ho’s acquaintances.”

In the meantime over the identical weekend, South Korea skilled a rise in new COVID19 circumstances regardless of a number of weeks of virus containment, as a result of the truth that club goers with dormant signs visited a number of golf equipment in Itaewon, spreading COVID19 quickly inside a tight group. As of Might 12, as many as 101 new COVID19 circumstances have been detected as having sprouted from these Itaewon club guests.