Disney’s Splash Mountain changes theme amid racism protests

Disney wants them to forget their controversial past, modifying their attraction “Splash Mountain” and giving prominence to a black princess.

On June 25, the entertainment company reported that “Splash Mountain”, an attraction that alludes to the controversial 1946 Disney film, Song of the South, will have a new theme based on the story of Tiana, from the movie The Princess and the Frog.

Song of the South It is based on the folk tales of Uncle Remus, an old black man who worked on a cotton plantation in the United States. Critics say the film presents an idyllic version of slavery and is an example of the “whitewashing” of racism.

The film has not been shown in theaters since 1980, has not been released on DVD, and cannot be seen on Disney’s streaming service, Disney +. Bob Iger, CEO of the company, said that after watching the film, he felt that part of it “would not necessarily sit well with many people today” and that “it would not be in the best interests of our shareholders to bring it back, despite that there would be some financial gain. ”

For diversity

“The new concept will be inclusive, all of our visitors will be able to see themselves reflected and be inspired, and it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” the entertainment company said in a statement.

“It’s really exciting to know that Princess Tiana’s presence at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized,” said actress Anika Noni Rose, who voices Tiana.

Original “Splash Mountain” designer Tony Baxter will work on the new attraction as a creative consultant. “The attraction will be something you can be proud of,” Baxter said. The project will be directed by Charita Carter, senior creative producer at Disney Imagineer.

The measure comes in the midst of a heated environment, due to the death of George Floyd in police custody. Many entertainment companies, such as HBO, Netflix, and the BBC, have withdrawn products from their catalogs, because they could offend the public.

“Splash Moutain”, found in California and Florida, consists of an aquatic tour that is done in a vehicle, shaped like a log, and ends in a large fall in the water.

According to the Disney blog, the new plot will be based on events that happened after the movie The Princess and the Frog, but will have Tiana and her crocodile friend, Louis, as protagonists “in a musical adventure.”

“Tiana is a modern, brave and powerful woman who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what is really important,” the Disney Parks blog reads.

The company assures that the change of theme of “Splash Mountain” has “a particularly important meaning today”, but the company points out that it had already begun this process since last year, since it has a policy to adapt its attractions to the current time.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, a scene showing women being sold at auction, for example, was removed from a “Pirates of the Caribbean” attraction at Disneyland.

“It is important that our guests can recognize themselves in the experiences we create,” said Carmen Smith, who is in charge of creating inclusion strategies at Disney.

It was not detailed when the two parks in the United States will be ready, which are currently closed due to the pandemic of coronavirus

.