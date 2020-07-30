Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates the arrival of a baboon baby in a pandemic

Amid the pandemic and social estrangement, Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is celebrating the arrival of a new member in the family.

It is a baboon baby that fills the happy Scarlett with pride, one of the Mandrill species that lives in the famous Orlando amusement park in the Kilimanjaro Safari area.

After several weeks of the gradual reopening of Walt Disney World, Disney members have welcomed countless visitors to theme parks and hotels.

Scarlett protects her baby, a novelty at the Animal Kingdom (Disney)

This weekend, the animal care team at Disney Kingdom’s Animal Kingdom was not only tending to visitors, but it was celebratory when they welcomed the baboon baby born to first-time father Linus and mother Scarlett.

“Mom and baby are doing great and are spending a lot of time together. In fact, their bond is so close that, in the neonatal examination of the baby, the veterinary team has not yet been able to determine if the baby is a boy or a girl, because the mother keeps the baby so close to her belly, “he said through from a statement Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment at Disney Parks.

At the moment, Scarlett and her baby have already started making small appearances in their habitat on the Kilimanjaro Safari. “As soon as we determine the gender and name, we will share the baby’s name,” they added in the statement.