Disneyland delays its reopening

Disney has delayed the reopening of its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, so they will no longer reopen for the July 17th. The decision arises as the COVID-19 cases in California. Disney said in a statement Wednesday, June 24, that despite having developed health and safety protocols similar to those accepted in resorts in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Walt Disney World in Florida, the state of California has not approved them.

California will provide reopening guidelines for theme parks after July 4, Disney said, adding that the tentative reopening date of July 17 would be far ahead.

“We have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and hotels resort until we receive approval from government authorities, “Disney Parks tweeted.” Once we have a clearer understanding of when the new guidelines will be issued, we look forward to reporting a new reopening date. “

Disney Parks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disneyland had announced two weeks ago that it would reopen on July 17 on the park’s 65th anniversary, which closed its doors on March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Downtown Disney shopping and dining centers will reopen on July 9, following California restaurant and store reopening guidelines, Disney confirmed on Wednesday, June 24.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by new coronavirus, it has spread rapidly around the world. There are more than 9.4 million confirmed cases worldwide. In the United States there have been 2.4 million chaos and 121,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

