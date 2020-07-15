Disneyland closes again due to rebound in COVID-19

Walt Disney Co. is temporarily closing its Hong Kong Disneyland theme park starting July 15, amid growing cases of coronavirus in the Chinese-ruled city, the company said yesterday.

The announcement came two days after Disney reopened its largest resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, as coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong’s Disneyland Park will be temporarily closed from July 15,” said a spokeswoman for Disney in a statement.

Main Street USA is the entrance to Hong Kong Disneyland, which leads to Sleeping Beauty Castle. (David Swanson)

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted services. They have implemented improved health and safety measures, according to the company.

Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, including 41 that were transmitted locally, according to health authorities. Since the end of January, Hong Kong reported 1,522 cases, and local media reported an eighth death yesterday.

Hong Kong is tightening social distancing measures amid growing concern over a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

The government will limit group meetings to four people – from 50 – a move last taken during a second wave of the outbreak in March.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened in June. Disneyland Tokyo in July and Disneyland Shanghai in May. Disney’s reopening of parks in Asia helped ensure the prospect of moving forward in Florida, Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney’s parks, experiences and products division, said in an interview Saturday.

Florida has become the epicenter of Covid-19 infections.

In the past two weeks, the state reported 109,000 new cases of coronavirus, more than any other state in the United States.