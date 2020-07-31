Disneyland and Disney World to control visitor temperature: report

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images



Disneyland and Disney World may begin to take their visitors’ temperature when the parks reopen, after they were closed in late March due to the crisis in COVID-19.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said April 7 in an interview with financial magazine Barron’sThe company will take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to study the implementation of measures to make its customers feel more secure at all levels. Among these measures, Iger points out the possibility of taking the temperature to all users before accessing their parks when they reopen.

Iger does not indicate in the interview the specific dates in which both theme parks could reopen their doors to the public, but clarifies that the company has sufficient liquidity to remain solvent “for a long period of time, although not forever.” In mid-March, Disney parks in California, Florida and Paris joined the closures of the Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai facilities due to the coronavirus crisis. Universal Studios Hollywood also announced in March the temporary closure of its Los Angeles-based amusement park and studios.

The coronavirus, declared by the WHO like a pandemic on March 11, has caused the cancellation of many important events worldwide. Among them, practically all technological events such as MWC 2020, E3, Google and Apple presentations. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were also canceled and will take place practically a year later from the original date.

The United States is now the most affected country in the world with more than 400,000 infected people. The virus was detected in the city of Wuhan, China, and as of April 6, it had infected more than 1.4 million people and caused almost 83,000 deaths worldwide.

