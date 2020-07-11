Disney World reopens amid uptick in Florida cases

“The World’s Most Magical Place” will reopen after nearly four months with new rules to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will do so four days later.

The reopening takes place amid a huge spike in coronavirus infections in the state of Florida in recent weeks. Many cities and counties of the entity have recently imposed restrictions that were lifted in May, when the number of cases seemed to be going down.

All Disney parks in Orlando closed in mid-March in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed at roughly the same time, but reopened several weeks ago after implementing similar measures to protect customers and workers from the virus.

Disney’s new measures include the mandatory use of masks and social distancing. Visitors will need to make a reservation to enter the park and will not be allowed to visit more than one. Both customers and employees will have to take their temperature when entering the park. Fireworks and parades were suspended to avoid large concentrations of people.

Disney has reopened its parks worldwide in the past two months. In May, the company opened Disney Springs, a shopping, dining, and entertainment complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.