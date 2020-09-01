Disney postpones Mulan premiere again until late August

Walt Disney Pictures



At the end of February Disney announced that it was suspending the release of Mulan in China, due to coronavirus pandemic. The company then moved its original premiere, scheduled for March 27, to July 24, to give theaters the opportunity to reopen their doors.

But, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, June 27, Disney decided to postpone the release date of Mulan, now until August 21. The increase in COVID-19 cases reported last week in California, one of the most important film markets in the United States, motivated Disney to seek a later date, so that the population would feel safe to go to theaters.

The delay in launching Mulan coincides with the announcement of Thursday, June 25, by Warner Bros. Pictures, of the postponement of the premiere of Tenetby Christopher Nolan, from July 31 to August 12.



The new one Mulan stars Chinese actress Yifei Liu, accompanied by some Asian martial arts movie legends, such as Jet Li (Lethal Weapon 4), Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Pei-Pei Cheng (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon).