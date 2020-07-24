Disney postpones major releases of ‘Star Wars’, ‘Mulan’ and ‘Avatar’ due to pandemic

Disney confirmed this Thursday that it will postpone its main releases due to the coronavirus, which means that the new version of “Mulan” is without a release date and the next films of “Avatar” and “Star Wars” will not arrive until 2022 and 2023, respectively .

“In recent months it has become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release movies during this global health crisis, and that means pausing our release plans for ‘Mulan,'” the entertainment giant admitted in a statement.

It is the fourth time that the premiere of this film has been postponed, intended initially for March, then for July and then for August 21, a day that now seems impossible especially after the spike in infections that the United States is experiencing.

In its statement, Disney explained that it is “evaluating how to bring this film to audiences around the world in the most effective way.”

INDEFINITE EXTENSION OF PREMIERES FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR

Hollywood was very aware of “Mulan” and “Tenet” by Christopher Nolan, since they were two titles that declined to be released online and were called to be the blockbusters that would fill the cinemas again during the reopening in the summer.

But circumstances have forced to postpone both premieres indefinitely while the studios are looking for a way to launch and make profitable two shoots that cost more than 200 million dollars.

The view is now on the fall calendar, full of major releases that could pile up if the most negative forecasts are met: “The King’s Man” in September, “Wonder Woman 1984” in October, “Black Widow and” James Bond: No Time to Die ”in November… until reaching“ Dune ”and“ Top Gun 2 “in December.

Jon Landau, producer of the film “Avatar 2”, confirmed that filming will resume soon. (Reform Agency)

THERE WILL BE NO CONTINUATION OF “AVATAR” UNTIL 2022

The coronavirus has also paralyzed filming to the point that Disney has postponed the releases of two highly valuable franchises for the film industry for a full year.

The continuation that James Cameron was preparing for “Avatar”, released in 2009, will not arrive until the end of 2022, while its third planned installment will do so in 2024.

In addition, the return of “Star Wars” to the big screen, after the end of the original saga, will be delayed until Christmas of 2023, when a new trilogy will be released.

CLOSING OF CINEMA, INTERNET RELEASES

Meanwhile, America’s largest cinema chain AMC announced today that it will not open its theaters later this month, while another film, “Bill & Ted 3” by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, ruled out its premiere on cinemas to launch in “streaming”.

The same situation forced Tom Hanks to bring his war drama “Greyhound” to Apple TV + after “not finding a place in the complicated release schedule,” he said himself.