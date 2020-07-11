Disney Plus will tell how Frozen 2 was made in a new documentary series

Disney



And The Mandalorian has his docuserie on how it came about at Disney Plus, the popular Frozen 2 (2019) couldn’t be left behind. Disney said June 26 will premiere globally on Disney Plus a six-episode documentary series titled Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, about the animation and production process of the film.

Embark on a six-episode journey behind the scenes of the biggest animated film in history with Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. All episodes of the Original Series event are streaming June 26, only on #DisneyPlus. ❄️🍂🎥 pic.twitter.com/cPGu8lJPkx — Disney’s Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) May 13, 2020

The sequel grossed $ 1.45 billion at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. According to the official synopsis, the docuserie accompanied the directors, animators, producers and voices in the final year of production, recording the day-to-day life of the team.

Frozen 2 is available at Disney Plus United States from March 14, three months ahead of schedule; and can also be seen at Disney Plus in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand from March 17. The film will be released at Disney Plus Spain on June 19, 2020.

No release date for the release of Frozen 2 at Disney Plus in the rest of the European markets where the service is active.