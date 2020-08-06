Disney Plus will arrive in Latin America in November 2020

Disney



Disney already has a date to bring its service streaming Disney Plus to Latin America.

The company announced on August 4 during the presentation of your third quarter earnings results that November 2020 will be the date that Disney Plus will arrive in Mexico and other Latin American countries. For the moment, the exact date of November in which the service will be released in these new territories has not been revealed.

Disney Plus brings together in its catalog productions from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and some of Fox’s productions. Its monthly price is US $ 7 in the United States and 6.99 euros in Spain. Its cost in Latin America is expected to be similar, although these data are currently unknown.

According to recent company dataDisney Plus reached 60.5 million subscribers in early August. Initially, the company calculated that it would add between 60 million and 90 million subscribers approximately five years after its launch in 2019, but it achieved that goal in just eight months.

The platform plans to release the adaptation in flesh and blood of the Disney classic, Mulán, in September with an additional price of US $ 30. The film was to be released in theaters in March, but its release has had to be postponed and finally done through streaming by the current ongoing pandemic.

We already have the expected Funko Pop of Baby Yoda [fotos] To see photos