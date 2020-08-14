Disney Plus remembers the arrival of man on the Moon with eight documentaries

NASA / National Geographic



Taking advantage of the celebration of a new anniversary of the arrival of man on the Moon (on July 21, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the lunar surface for the first time), Disney Plus is promoting eight documentaries about space exploration.

This July is also an important month for trips to Mars, because on July 17, from Tanegashima, Japan, the Hope probe launch Heading to Mars to explore the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

The Hope space probe is a project led by the United Arab Emirates, and joins others two missions by NASA and China seeking to unravel mysteries of Mars, scheduled to be launched between July and August 2020.



In addition, July has a special meaning for fans of space travel, as it was on July 20, 1969 that the Eagle lunar module, from the Apollo 11 Mission, descended on the lunar surface. Astronaut Neil Armstrong was the first human being to set foot on the surface of the Moon on July 21, 1969, six and a half hours after landing on the moon.

Disney Plus, which broadcasts National Geographic documentary series and films, has available eight titles that show the history of space exploration and disseminate knowledge about the universe and planets. These are those eight titles.

Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)

It is the story of the Apollo Project: 12 years, 12 manned missions and one impossible goal: take man to the Moon. With rare archival recordings and audios, this extraordinary documentary illuminates an incredible moment in human history.

Expedition Mars (2016)

The movie Expedition Mars (2016) reveals one of the best sagas of the space age: the adventures of the Spirit and Opportunity rovers. They were expected to last barely months, but the powerful rovers have been scaling crater walls for years and weathering dust storms, icy nights, and broken wheels on Mars.

Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)

The documentary Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018) delves into the plan to bring humans to Mars and shows the interior of the SpaceX company. Shot over three years, this film reveals behind the scenes with Elon Musk and his engineers.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (2014)

A 13-episode adventure through the universe of space and time presented by the famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who explores humanity’s heroic pursuit of knowledge and the laws of science.

Mission to the Sun (2018)

150 million kilometers from Earth, a spaceship the size of a small car is heading toward the Sun at breakneck speed. Challenge extreme heat and radiation on the mighty, massive star that life on Earth depends on. It’s the Parker Solar Probe, NASA’s incredible mission that studies the Sun and collects data on potentially catastrophic solar storms.

Genius by Stephen Hawking (2016)

Theoretical physicist and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking (1942-2018) led this scientific docuseries that challenges the viewer to think about how the geniuses of the past solved the most difficult and constant questions of humanity. Using large-scale experiments and incredible tricks, the show familiarizes viewers with molecular biology, astrophysics, and quantum mechanics.

One Strange Rock (2018)

National Geographic, el director Darren Aronofsky (Mother!) and producer Jane Root are the creators of this documentary series presented by Will Smith. One Strange Rock (2018) narrates the magical twists of fate that have allowed life to exist only on Earth. An extraordinary story put into perspective thanks to the only ones who have come out of it: the astronauts.

Before the Flood (2016)

Directed by Fisher Stevens and produced by actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, Before the Flood (2016) present a report on the drastic transformations in the world brought about by climate change, and propose ways in which people and society can prevent the catastrophic alteration of life on Earth.