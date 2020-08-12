Disney Plus releases trailer for its series on first NASA astronauts

Gene Page/National Geographic



Disney Plus presented on Saturday, July 25, in a panel at the Virtual San Diego Comic-Con 2020, the first preview of the new series The Right Stuff, scheduled to premiere in 2020 (no final date yet). It is the first non-documentary series that National Geographic does for Disney Plus.

Based on the famous book of the same name written by Tom Wolfe and adapted for the cinema in 1983 by Philip Kaufman, The Right Stuff tells the true story of the first seven astronauts to join the Mercury Program. Being the first astronauts of NASA, they became celebrities and at the same time faced the dangers associated with sending manned missions into space.

Former astronaut Mae Jemison moderated the panel Blast Off with Disney Plus’ The Right Stuff, which had the participation of showrunner Mark Lafferty y el resto del elenco: Patrick J. Adams (John Glenn), Jake McDorman (Alan Shepard), Colin O’Donoghue (Gordon Cooper), Michael Trotter (Gus Grissom), Aaron Staton (Wally Schirra), Micah Stock (Deke Slayton), James Lafferty (Scott Carpenter), Nora Zehetner (Annie Glenn), Shannon Lucio (Louise Shepard), Eloise Mumford (Trudy Cooper), Eric Ladin (Chris Kraft) y Patrick Fischler (Bob Gilruth).

The official synopsis is as follows: “The series follows seven of the best military pilots who became astronauts for the newly formed NASA during the height of the Cold War. Competing to be first in space, these common men accomplished something extraordinary: inspiring America to move toward a new horizon of ambition and hope. “

The series has among its production companies Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. Disney Plus has not yet released the precise date of the launch of The Right Stuff on the platform streaming.