Disney Plus reaches 60.5 million subscribers

Disney Plus grew its subscriber count to 60.5 million in early August, the company reported Tuesday, August 4. This is such rapid growth that not even Disney had been able to predict it. Initially, the company projected that it would reach 60 million to 90 million subscribers approximately five years after launch. Instead, it managed to enter that range just eight months after it entered the market.

The latest figures also suggest that Hamilton has fueled a new wave of subscribers at Disney Plus. The company added new members at a rate of one million per month in April, May and June, but has now recruited three million subscribers in the past five weeks. Hamilton, a Broadway musical filmed with almost the entire original cast, hit the platform on July 3.

Disney has surpassed 100 million combined subscribers among its three platforms streaming: Disney Plus, ESPN Plus y Hulu.

“The global reach of our entire portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now exceeds a staggering 100 million paid subscriptions — a significant achievement and a reaffirmation of our strategy. [directa al consumidor], which we consider key to the future growth of our company, “said Bob Chapek, chief executive of the company, in a statement reporting the broader financial results for Disney’s fiscal third quarter.

In comparison, Netflix, the world’s largest subscription video service, has more than 192 million global subscribers. Disney, however, initially predicted that Disney Plus instead is a stone’s throw from reaching that range in just eight months after the platform’s deployment.

Hulu has 35.5 million subscribers in the United States, Disney said, while ESPN Plus has 8.5 million subscribers.

Given that the coronavirus pandemic has kept movie theaters closed and forced families to stay locked up and search home entertainmentDisney has been modifying the role of Disney Plus to serve as a bigger and faster platform for its movies. On the bright side for moviegoers, hungry for summer blockbusters, the platform for streaming has released a series of surprise titles, including movies originally intended for the big screen. And the continued delays in theatrical release dates for Disney’s big-budget movies raise questions about whether any of those movies –like the new version of Mulan– would premiere better in Disney Plus.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Disney Plus simply began streaming movies already released months earlier than planned. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It began airing three months earlier, taking advantage of the celebration of the saga on May 4. Before that, Disney had released the animated hit Frozen 2 also three months before. Onward, from Pixar, landed on Disney Plus just a few weeks after it opened in theaters.

But then Disney started adjusting the releases on streaming also from new movies.

For now, Disney, like all other major studios, is delaying the release of its highest-budget films. But as long as theaters remain closed and with no general reopening date in sight, the company may be forced to make unconventional decisions like moving the premiere of some of the company’s biggest movies to Disney Plus.

Also, like all studios, Disney has canceled filming for their productions, and that has also forced Disney Plus to delay certain high-profile releases. In this way, the immediate future remains a bit uncertain for the industry and for Disney, although in some way it has been able to maintain the planned premiere of the second season of one of the most important series on the platform for October: The Mandalorian.

