Disney Plus reaches 54.5 million subscribers

The subscriber base of Disney Plus grew to 54.5 million members as of May 5, Disney said, a day after the celebration of the Star Wars Day (May 4) and about six months after the launch of the service.

However, the planned launch of the Hulu service internationally could be delayed, the company said during its financial report for its fiscal quarter that ended on March 28. For its part, Disney Plus plans to launch in Japan in June, the Nordic countries, Belgium, Luxembourg and Portugal in September, and Latin America in late 2020.

In comparison, Netflix, the industry leader, has more than 182 million subscribers worldwide. Disney initially predicted that its service streaming it would reach between 60 million and 90 million subscribers after five years. Now, the service is very close to that goal just six months after launch.

Hulu reached 32.1 million subscribers in the United States in the period, an increase of 1.7 million compared to its numbers at the end of 2019. But its international expansion may be delayed, the company said.

“Given the cash situation and the uncertainty surrounding our overall business, we have no immediate plans to make any investment in that business. [Hulu] internationally, “Disney President Bob Chapek said during a call to discuss the company’s financial results. But that’s just a short-term projection.

Quarantine measures around the world have forced the closing of theaters and led families to seek more entertainment in their homes, which is why Disney has adjusted the role of Disney Plus, including the service much earlier in the digital launch of His movies.

For example, Disney has accelerated how soon it releases its recent tapes on the service, such as Frozen 2, Onward from Pixar, The The Rise of Skywalker, the latest Star Wars movie. But Disney is also planning to bring movies directly to the service of streaming without going through the movie theaters. The first film to be released on Disney Plus without going through theaters will be Artemis Fowl, a science fiction fantasy based on a popular collection of youth books, which will arrive at the service on June 12.

