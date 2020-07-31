Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series to premiere in 2022: report

Lucasfilm



The pandemic of COVID-19 has delayed the release and filming of movies and series worldwide. The Star Wars series at Disney Plus have not escaped this reality. But a press release from Disney Plus France seems to confirm the date when the public will be able to see two of the new series in development.

In January 2020, a Collider report noted that the series on Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor had been delayed to 2021. But the press release for France places its premiere in 2022, with no date set.

Furthermore, the same statement confirms that the still untitled show on Cassian Andor With Diego Luna, it maintains its launch for 2021, which would confirm the statements of the Mexican actor, who assured at the beginning of the year that the series would start filming in late 2020. Stephen Schiff (The Americans) remains as showrunner from this series based on the rebel spies who were facing the Empire.

Rumors that the series on Obi-Wan Kenobi In Disney Plus they circulated insistently on social networks in early January 2020. But it was not until Thursday, January 23, that Collider revealed that the show is still active but that its production was put on pause because Lucasfilm ordered the rewriting of the scripts because they were not to your satisfaction.

This caused, according to Collider, that the production team of the series at Pinewood Studios, in London, was sent home while the scripts were rewritten, by Joby Harold (John Wick 3: Parabellum), who replaced Hossein Amini (Drive). The suspension of production set off alarms and generated a misunderstanding that the show was in trouble and had been suspended.

Ewan McGregor himself, who will play Obi-Wan Kenobi, offered a statement to the Gamespot website, in which he said it was a lie that there were creative differences and that it all came down to a delay in the filming date. “They had more time to read what has been written, and they felt they wanted to do a little more work on it,” said McGregor.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, citing sources close to Lucasfilm, that director Deborah Chow remains linked to the series, but that the show was being reconfigured to only have four episodes instead of the six episodes originally mentioned.

“Sources revealed to THR that the scripts – of which only two had been written – and the story became an issue, so the original proposal was scrapped. Lucasfilm is now looking for a new screenwriter to write the series.” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the success of The Mandalorian At Disney Plus, Lucasfilm doesn’t want to make mistakes with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and wants it to be a production that is satisfying to fans and critics alike. In this way, the Star Wars flame can keep the franchise alive at Disney Plus as the future of the series is decided in the cinema.

Writing note: This note was updated on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 to add information on the new release dates for Star Wars shows on Disney Plus.

