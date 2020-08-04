Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu: Which streaming service is better to cancel?

Angela Lang / CNET



Actually, there are numerous streaming services available in the market. There are the big established competitors (like Netflix and Hulu), the new powers (like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus), the traditional chains that are entering to compete (such as CBS All Access and Peacock NBC) and emerging and as yet little-known services (such as which, which will be released soon). And even if you are subscribed to only one of them, you no longer have the excuse of saying “there is nothing to see”.

But many of us subscribe to several of these services and spend more time scrolling through available movies and shows than actually watching them. That brings us to the following questions: what are we paying for? And do we really need all these streaming services?

Since the streaming needs of each home are different, so will the service you decide to cancel. Below, we’ve broken down five of the most popular streaming services on the market to help you decide which one you can cancel without affecting you too much.

Hulu

Cancel it if … you are not interested in keeping up to date with current programs.

Sarah Tew/CNET



I don’t have cable service, and that’s why one of the things I like most about my Hulu subscription is the speed with which new episodes of the programs load on their platform. For example, new Grey’s Anatomy episodes air on Thursday nights. If you’re subscribed to Hulu’s basic ($ 6 a month) or premium ($ 12 a month) plan, you can watch them the next day. There’s also the Live TV option for $ 55 a month, which works more like a cable replacement and lets you watch your shows in real time.

One downside to Hulu is that not all seasons of a given show may be available on its platform, so if you want to catch up on a series you haven’t seen in a while, you may have to search for previous episodes. in other services. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy are some of the shows that do have all their seasons available on Hulu.

For other shows, like the BBC’s Killing Eve, Hulu launches the entire season at once. This is ideal if you want to do a series marathon, but once you’re done with all the episodes, you’ll have to wait until the next season’s release. Original Hulu shows, like Shrill, High Fidelity, or Handmaid’s Tale, can launch one weekly episode or the entire season at once.

Read more: The best live TV streaming services from: comparison and tips

Although Hulu has an extensive catalog, it doesn’t include everything. And it can be frustrating looking for a movie or a show and discovering that to see it you have to pay to hire a complementary service. Hulu subscribers can add HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, or Starz for an additional fee.

Netflix

Cancel it if … you are not interested in marathons of old programs

Netflix



Netflix is ​​a veteran of streaming services. Remember when you subscribed to the service they sent you DVD by mail to your home? Netflix also introduced us to the world of show marathons as it offers iconic series (old and new) like The Office, That 70s Show, The Andy Griffith Show, The West Wing and more. It is very easy to find your favorite series and let it run while you dedicate yourself to other things in the home.

Netflix is ​​also recognized for its original content: movies, series, and documentaries, many of which are popular and have also received critical acclaim. Think of all the commotion caused by The Haunting of Hill House and Stranger Things, the psychological suspense series You, the Oscar-winning film “Roma” and many more.

Netflix usually releases all the episodes of its new seasons at once, and after watching them in one afternoon you have to wait months or even years for the next one. I would stick with Netflix for the shows that can be seen in marathons and for their fascinating research docuseries like The Keepers and The Pharmacist. And while you wait for your favorite show to return, Netflix changes its content month by month and releases new titles every week.

You can choose between basic (US $ 9 per month), standard (US $ 13 per month) or premium (US$16).

Read more: Disney Plus vs. Netflix vs. Apple TV Plus vs. HBO Maz: ¿cuál debes contratar?

Apple TV

Cancel it if … not interested in his (yet) few series with stellar casts

Apple TV Plus



If you are subscribed to several streaming services, they can all be linked to your Apple TV (The Year or another streamer), which allows you to have a kind of “central command” of all content. Last fall, Apple raised the bar on its Apple TV device and app with the addition of Apple TV Plus. The launch of exclusive programs with stellar castsLike The Morning Show, Servant, For All Mankind and others, it can be a major draw for this service, especially if you’re already an Apple user.

However, unlike Netflix or Hulu, Apple TV Plus does not have a library of licensed programs or movies. Nor does he usually release the full seasons of his series at once. At launch, it had nine series available, with five more on the way.

Apple offers a free seven-day trial period for Apple TV. Or, if you recently bought a new one iPhone or another iOS device, you receive a year of Apple TV Plus for free. The Apple TV app is free to download, but some content requires additional payments through the app. Subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $ 5 a month or $ 50 a year.

Read more: Roku? Apple TV? Chromecast? Tips for choosing the best video streamer

Amazon Prime Video

Cancel it if … you prefer TV shows and not movies

Amazon Prime Video



If you subscribe to Amazon Prime ($ 13 a month, $ 6.49 a month for students) To save on Amazon’s e-commerce site, you also get access to Prime Video, their streaming service. This offers premiere movies to rent or buy, such as Parasite, Oscar winner. Prime users can watch movies and shows for free, as long as they have a small label that says “Prime” in the corner of the icon.

According to a study, Amazon has four times as many movies as Netflix. Not all of them are blockbusters, but it’s an extensive catalog.

Similar to Hulu, you can purchase additional channels for Prime Video, such as HBO, Starz, and others, to access more content. You can also find shows by searching channels like BET or Boomerang. Sometimes even if a show requires you to install a plug-in, like HBO’s Girls, you can watch one or two free seasons on Prime. I like Prime Video because it usually features out-of-the-ordinary movies in addition to conventional new releases. In addition, it has high quality original programs, such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle, plus original films like The Big Sick.

Disney Plus

Cancel it if … you are not interested in Disney or Marvel movies

Lucasfilm



If you have children or are young at heart, the Disney Plus streaming service is packed with content for you. In addition to original programs like The Mandalorian o The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney Plus also offers Marvel movies and the Star Wars franchise.

There’s also the nostalgia factor: My list of content to watch consists almost entirely of original Disney Channel movies from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Of course, there is also classic Disney content, from drawings Original Mickey Mouse cartoons to movies from his archives, such as Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Cinderella and more.

After the seven-day free trial period, Disney Plus costs $ 7 per month. There is also an option to combine Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN.