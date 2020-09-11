Disney Plus launches Frozen 2 in streaming three months ahead of schedule

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The platform Disney streaming, Disney Plus, is destiny on-line of this entertainment giant where it now broadcasts on streaming everything it produces, including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and all family and animated films.

And as of Saturday, when large sectors of the world’s population were concerned about the coronavirus pandemic and social containment measures forced millions of people to seek entertain yourself at home, Disney fulfilled its original promise to launch his successful animated film Frozen 2 in three months ahead of schedule.

It was an action designed to surprise “families with some fun and joy during this difficult period,” the company said.

Frozen 2 is now available to be seen on streaming in the United States in high definition. And, starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, it can be seen in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand; in these markets it will be available in Ultra HD video quality. We’re talking about this coming months before its debut on streaming scheduled for June 26, and it comes just a few weeks after the movie became available for download as a download or in formats such as DVD and Blu-ray last February.

It wasn’t the only unexpected move from Disney Plus this week: Unbeknownst to anyone, Disney Plus debuted in India on Wednesday, two weeks earlier than originally announced.

But it was a pleasant surprise as it occurs in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which causes a respiratory disease identified as COVID-19. Disney, as a corporation, has temporarily Disneyland, Disney World and Disneyland Paris parks closed and stopped filming movies and series

, including his first original Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier whose premiere is scheduled for August. Disney Plus was forced to cancel its launch event in London in early March for precautions with the coronavirus outbreak, but the service will begin operations without fail on March 24 in Western Europe.