Disney Plus exceeded 50 million global subscribers

Amid the closure of parks and the delay of premieres and filming due to the pandemic of COVID-19, The Walt Disney Company released in a statement Wednesday, April 8, that it exceeded 50 million paid subscriptions from its platform. streaming Disney Plus.

Launched on November 12, 2019 in the United States and is already active in more than 12 countries on the planet – started operations in several countries in Europe last March 24 – Disney Plus only has five months in operation. But the scope is already felt globally: Disney revealed in its statement that of the 50 million subscriptions, 8 million come from India.

“We are honored that Disney Plus resonates with millions of people around the world, and we believe it bodes well for our continued expansion through Western Europe, and then into Japan and throughout Latin America at the end of the year,” said Kevin Mayer, President from Disney’s International and Consumer Direct Division.

After surpassing 50 million subscriptions, Disney Plus displaced Hulu, which has 30 million subscribers. Of course, the gap with Netflix’s 167 million global subscribers remains wide and blunt.

But analysts like The Hollywood Reporter consider that the substance of these figures provided by Disney Plus is its rapid growth, since it almost doubles the subscriber numbers announced in February 2020.

All the films that Disney and Pixar will release soon [fotos] To see photos READ ‘PAW Patrol’ Movie In The Works For Summer 2021 From Spin Master, Paramount & Nickelodeon