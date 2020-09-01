Disney parks in California delay reopening

Corinne Reichert / CNET



Disney announced that the reopening from its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, will be postponed following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. The company said on June 24 in a statement that despite having developed health and safety protocols similar to those accepted in the resorts in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Walt Disney World, Florida, the California authorities have not approved them.

“We have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and hotels resort until we receive approval from government authorities, “Disney Parks tweeted.” Once we have a clearer understanding of when the new guidelines will be issued, we look forward to reporting a new reopening date. “

However, Downtown Disney shopping and dining centers will reopen on July 9, as stipulated.

On June 10, Disney announced that theme parks in California would reopen on July 17 pending approval from state and local governments.

“Sixty-five years after the historic opening of Disneyland park, we are planning to open our theme park doors once again on July 17, 2020, welcoming guests to the Disneyland Resort,” reads a Disney press release. Parks posted June 10.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, while Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks plan to reopen on July 17. The Downtown Disney district will begin to reopen on July 9.

In late May, Walt Disney World announced its plan for the gradual reopening of theme parks in Orlando, Florida, which will begin on July 11.

“Pending approval from Orange County and the state, our Walt Disney World Resort proposal plans for Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to begin a gradual reopening to the general public on July 11, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood. Studios on July 15, “reads a Disney Parks press release released on May 27.

Disney World is made up of four theme parks, Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios; as well as the Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon water parks.

According to Disney, the reopening in phases will focus on operating the parks responsibly, so distance limits will be implemented and the number of people who can enter will be limited, so attendees must make a reservation to ensure their entry to the parks.

Disney also indicated that some experiences that tend to attract large groups of people, will not be available at the time of the reopening, as well as experiences that involve contact with the staff, such as makeup, playgrounds and encounters with the characters.

In late March, Disneyland and Walt Disney World announced that their parks “will remain closed until further notice” before the COVID-19 pandemic. This after Disney parks in California, Florida and Paris joined the closures of facilities in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai before the coronavirus outbreak. Simultaneously, Universal Studios Hollywood also announced the temporary closure of its amusement park and studios.

In March, Disney also announced that Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will be temporarily closed. The closure –– which began on March 15–– included the Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios parks in Paris, France.

In early April, Universal indicated that the Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood parks would remain closed “at least until May 31,” the closure includes theme parks, Universal CityWalk shopping areas and hotels. At the moment their reopening plans are unknown.

The decision to close parks in California was made after Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, indicated that all crowds of more than 250 people should be canceled during the month of March.

The coronavirus, which was discovered in December in China, has infected more than 5 million people and caused more than 352,000 deaths worldwide, as of May 27. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially called the COVID-19 as a pandemic.

