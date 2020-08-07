Disney negotiates that Tom Hanks is Geppetto in the new version of ‘Pinocchio’

Disney is negotiating with Tom Hanks so that the American actor plays Geppetto in the new version that he is preparing for the children’s classic “Pinocchio” directed by Robert Zemeckis, several specialized publications in the Hollywood industry reported on Wednesday.

Hanks would have already shown interest in embodying this character since he read the draft of the project in 2018, although since then he has undergone several changes as the director himself, who was previously going to be Paul King.

According to the Deadline medium, Disney sources say that the negotiations are in an early stage but seem safe since it is the actor himself who would have shown his intention to take the role of Geppetto.

Tom Hanks sería Geppetto

In addition, Zemeckis, the new director, and Hanks have a close relationship as they both worked together on the Oscar-winning “Forrest Gump” (1994), as well as on “Cast Away” (2000) and “The Polar Express” (2004).

Based on the novel by Italian writer Carlo Collodi, the original Disney film “Pinocchio,” released in 1940, told the story of a wooden puppet, made by the carpenter Geppetto, which was magically brought to life.

Unlike that animated film, the new film about “Pinocchio” will feature live action and characters of flesh and blood.

This feature film is part of Disney’s great strategy of reinterpreting its classics, either with new animation techniques or with real actors.

The studio got positive responses with updates to “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” and “Dumbo.”

In addition, on September 4 it will premiere “Mulan”, a project that has cost more than 250 million dollars and will finally be launched on its Disney + streaming platform -in exchange for an extra payment- for not being able to screen in cinemas because of of the coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, Hanks, winner of two Oscars for best actor for the films “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994), has just released “Greyhound” directly on Apple TV + also due to the coronavirus, a disease he suffered in March .