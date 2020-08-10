Disney launches production of ‘Tron 3’

Production on the third installment in the Tron franchise has just resumed with the choice of filmmaker Garth Davis as the director of the project, which will star actor Jared Leto.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the last draft of the script made by Jesse Wigutow for the feature film will be retaken, which will be produced by Leto, tied to it since 2017, along with Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook.

The first Tron film hit the big screens in 1982 and was starred by actor Jeff Bridges, who played a programmer and video game expert who is transported to a fantasy world within a computer program.

This film was not a box office success, although it became a cult film that is remembered for its groundbreaking visual effects and sci-fi fantasy story.

In 2010 came its sequel, Tron: Legacy, with Garrett Hedlund in the title role playing the son of Bridges’ character, who also appears in the film, who arrives in the world that his father discovered and embarks on an adventure with him. character of actress Olivia Wilde.

The sequel, directed by Joseph Kosinski, raised $ 400 million worldwide, a figure considered acceptable by Disney to develop its third installment, which at one time was to be a series directed by filmmaker John Ridley.