Disney introduces its first bisexual character

“The Owl House” made history by featuring the Disney Channel’s first bisexual female lead, Variety reported.

Although some leaders of the company disagreed, the creator of the animated series, Dana Terrace, shared that she managed to have the support of others and create a plot that portrayed an LGBTQ + relationship. “I’m bi! I want to write a bisexual character, damn it! Fortunately, my stubbornness paid off and I am now very supported by the current Disney leadership,” Terrace said.

The production focuses on the story of Luz Noceda, a 14-year-old teenager has been attracted to children, but recently she has also experienced a relationship with Amity, a female character who wants to invite her to the prom.

This is not the first time that Disney has included an openly LGBTQ + character in a cast; however, up to this point, they have been represented in minor or non-recurring characters.

In this year’s film “Onward,” it was revealed that Officer Spector’s character, voiced by Lena Waithe, identified as a lesbian.

Andi Mack became the first show on the Disney Channel in which a character found out he’s gay, and in May, the Pixar short film Out featured a gay main character on its Disney + launch.