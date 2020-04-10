Disney+ Developing ‘Robin Hood’ Remake; ‘Blindspotting’s Carlos Lopez Estrada To Direct

Disney+ is within the early growth stage of a live-action/CG hybrid remake to the 1976 animated traditional Robin Hood. The studio is bringing again Kari Granlund, who penned the Woman and the Tramp remake, to write down the screenplay for Blindspotting helmer Carlos Lopez Estrada to direct.

Justin Springer, who produced the current Dumbo remake, is producing this newest take. The unique was a musical comedy that featured anthropomorphic animals within the position of Robin Hood characters.

Offers have been closed in early March earlier than the Hollywood lockdown took impact.