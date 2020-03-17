Disney delays Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ debut due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The symbol of the Events Sq. Disney retailer is seen in Events Sq., New York Metropolis, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

LOS ANGELES (1) – Walt Disney Co will postpone the Would possibly 1 theatrical launch of Marvel movie “Black Widow” to a future date due to the coronavirus outbreak, as theaters shut and individuals are steered not to congregate, the company acknowledged in a press launch on Tuesday.

The movement movie starring Scarlett Johansson as her in fashion Avengers character was scheduled to kick off the summer time season blockbuster season, which is Hollywood’s most worthwhile time at theater area locations of labor.

Disney acknowledged it decided to postpone “Black Widow” due to the momentary closure of movie theaters in some areas and the steering from U.S. effectively being authorities that folk avoid big gatherings.

The company moreover acknowledged it ought to delay the debuts of movies “The Personal Histories of David Copperfield” and “The Woman throughout the Window.” Every had been scheduled to attain theaters in Would possibly.

Earlier, Disney had pulled the discharge of the keep movement mannequin of it animated epic journey “Mulan” and two completely different motion pictures amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

