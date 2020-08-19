Disney + announces in an oversight date of exit in Latin America

The long-awaited Disney + content platform already has a date of arrival on Latin American screens: it will be November 17 of this year as reported from their Twitter account, however, they assured that the date was not going to be announced yet, so it was an information leak.

“(DO NOT PUBLISH) I post announcing the launch of Disney + in Latin America on November 17. Note: use hashtag #DisneyPlus”, reads the message published from the official account of Disney + Latin America.

This was followed by a message in which they assured that it was not yet time to publish the news, but the brand took it with humor and soon the comments of mockery and emotion on the part of its followers on the platform were present.

“CONGRATULATIONS – ONE MOMENT, this announcement was not on our calendar today,” the Disney + Twitter account responded to their own tweet posted by mistake, followed by another in which they said “Don’t worry. I’m working on my paperwork ”.

[NO PUBLICAR]

I post announcing the launch of Disney + in Latin America on November 17. * Note: use hashtag #DisneyPlus — Disney+ Latinoamérica (@disneyplusla) August 18, 2020

On August 14, the multinational had stated that the platform would arrive in November. However, the exact date was not yet known, so the mistake made by the page became great news for many.

“We know that our Latin American audiences are looking forward to the launch of Disney +, the only ‘streaming’ service that will offer exclusive access to all the premieres of available content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, ‘Star Wars’ and National Geographic,” he mentioned On August 14, the president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Diego Lerner, in a statement.

Now it is also known that Disney + in Latin America will have an offer similar to that of the rest of the world, that is, a mixture of classics such as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937) along with more recent hits such as the new movie “The King León ”(2019), as well as future releases such as the Marvel series not yet released“ Falcón and the Winter Soldier ”and“ Wandavision ”.

This platform began operating in the United States in November 2019 and since then it has progressively reached more markets around the world.

Disney + is Disney’s trump card for the so-called “streaming wars”, which is how the fierce competition that currently exists in the market for digital platforms and online television is known.

This fight is especially hard in the United States, where Netflix, the clear dominator so far, has seen that other high-level proposals have appeared in recent years such as Disney +, Apple TV +, Amazon, HBO Max or Peacock.

The premiere of “The Mandalorian”, the first non-animated series of “Star Wars” and which had the Chilean Pedro Pascal as the protagonist, was the spearhead for the launch of Disney + in the United States last year.

And another big draw for audiences within Disney + was the July presentation of “Hamilton,” a filmed version of the hit Broadway musical created by Latin artist and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

According to the company’s official data released last week, Disney + has 60.5 million subscribers worldwide.