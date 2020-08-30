Dish Settles Acquisition of Boost Mobile, Previously Owned by T-Mobile

Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images



Dish is officially a wireless operator. After being involved by the United States Department of Justice to help allay concerns that competition would be lost in the market with the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, Dish said Wednesday, July 1, that it had completed the purchase of Boost Mobile, Sprint’s prepaid service.

With the agreement completed, Boost users are now Dish’s first wireless customers, as the company begins to build its own wireless network with the goal of becoming the fourth competitor in the US market, against AT&T, Verizon and T- Mobile. With this acquisition, the satellite television provider now has more than 9 million wireless users in the country.

Boost users will still be able to keep their phone number and will continue to have service in the same areas where they are currently covered. On Thursday, July 2, Dish will present its first plan, incorporating the previous Boost plan “$ hrink-It!”, Which has an initial cost of US $ 45 for 15GB of data. Monthly rates will drop US $ 5 after three consecutive payments on time and then another US $ 5 after six payments on time.

A second plan that offers 10GB data and unlimited text and talk minutes will also be available for $ 35 per month.

New Boost users will be activated over the T-Mobile network, allowing them to take advantage of more robust service compared to the Sprint network. Existing Boost users who want to switch to the T-Mobile network will have to go to a Boost branch to do so.

T-Mobile, which in addition to Sprint also owns the prepaid service brand Metro, had to ditch Boost for the government to approve the merger.