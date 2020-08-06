Disappointments of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Richard Peterson/CNET



Samsung finally launched its two new star cell phones, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

. There is no longer a Plus version, as you can see, and although the differences between the two phones are slight, some of them make them totally different.

For example, the Galaxy Note 20 is smaller and has a flat screen, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is larger and has a curved screen. So far so good, because we have two cell phones easy to differentiate but … they left us a little discouraged because we know that Samsung could have given us more for this bizarre price.

By the way, don’t think we hate these two phones, you can check out our full review of each of them to better understand each of the details.

This is how the Galaxy Note 20 disappointed us.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra from different angles [fotos] To see photos

Security without major improvements

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have a fingerprint sensor on the screen, but Samsung did not make any substantial improvements to this technology, which is not bad but can be advanced from generation to generation. Also, don’t expect super-secure facial recognition like Apple’s FaceID, either.

Limited battery

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh of battery, respectively. The truth is that this is not bad, but the Galaxy S20 Ultra with the same 6.9-inch screen of the Note 20 Ultra has 5,000mAh and this that should be its big brother does not even match it.

The Galaxy Note 20 we could consider that it improves slightly compared to the previous family, since the Note 10 Plus The 6.8-inch had 4,300mAh, and this year the Note 20 is only 6.7 inches. So at least the cheapest model did not disappoint us so much in this section.

Richard Peterson/CNET



The Galaxy Note 20 has a basic screen

Samsung used us to give us a 120Hz screen, and now lovers of video games and watching series in high resolution we know that the company can give us a screen that good. He already did it with Galaxy S20 Plus, but the Galaxy Note 20 leaves us with a screen of only 60Hz.

The most important cell phones of the season already have a 90Hz or 120Hz screen, an update rate that is becoming popular in the industry. And the $ 999 that the Galaxy Note 20 costs should be enough money for us to get this quality. Of course, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra does have 120Hz, and also a better quality panel. Normally the differences between two models of the same family are not so great, that’s why here Samsung has disappointed us.

Also, to top it off, the screen size difference is just 0.2 inches (from 6.7 inches on the Note 20 to 6.9 inches on the Note 20 Ultra). So if you wanted a smaller Note, this year will be impossible. Last year the Galaxy Note 10 was 6.3 inches, the Note 10 Lite 6.7 and the Note 10 Plus 6.8 inches.

Goodbye to microSD on the Galaxy Note 20

The Galaxy Note 20 comes in a single version of 128GB of storage, unlike its sibling the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which comes with either 128GB or 512GB of storage. And while you might think this isn’t a big deal, the truth is that Samsung removed the microSD slot from the regular Note this year.

To be honest, last year the regular Note 10 didn’t have a microSD slot, but its storage was superior, at 256GB, so this is definitely a big disappointment. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra does have a microSD slot.

Richard Peterson/CNET



Limited spatial zoom

Another major disappointment of the Galaxy Note 20 is that it does not have Space Zoom or Space Zoom, and it only has a 30x hybrid zoom. To this we must add that although we would think that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have an ideal zoom kit, this is not the case.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra being called “Ultra” makes us think that it will have some similar or superior characteristics to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, Samsung cut in this very expensive cell the 100x Space Zoom of that cell phone, since the Note 20 Ultra only has a 50x Space Zoom.

This spatial zoom is a combination of optical and digital zoom, allowing the phone to capture photos from a great distance with “technically” good quality. Maybe Samsung eliminated the Space Zoom 100x after the failure of the S20 Ultra, whose 100x zoom in our tests turned out to be quite bad, as you can see in this comparison that we did with the P40 Pro Plus, which then slightly beat it.

The Galaxy Note 20 is made of … plastic!

Despite its high price, the Galaxy Note 20 is plastic and not glass like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Of course, this is a major disappointment because you are paying for a very expensive cell phone designed in “reinforced polycarbonate”. This makes us seriously think that due to the major disappointments of the Note 20, the phone should be priced lower.

Prices

The Galaxy Note 20 costs US $ 999 with just 128GB and no possibility of increasing storage, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB costs US $ 1,299. Last year the 256GB Galaxy Note 10 Plus cost $ 200 less, although of course the 5G version did cost $ 1,299, so we could say that Samsung tried to at least keep the price of its most expensive phone.

However, in the midst of a global pandemic and with Samsung facing consecutive sales drops in recent quarters, it makes sense to think whether it would not be better if the company were a little more supportive and gave us slightly cheaper cell phones.

This has been our analysis of some disappointments that Samsung cell phones have left us. Of course, these new phones have many positive features, which you can read in our full coverage.