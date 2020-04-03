Directors Guild Foundation Launches COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

The Directors Guild Foundation has launched a COVID-19 Emergency Aid Fund to assist members dealing with monetary disaster. The brand new fund will help DGA members affected by the business’s shutdown with $1,000 monetary aid grants.

“The Foundation has such a wealthy historical past of members serving to members, and our guild is so proud to help this vital new Fund,” DGA president Thomas Schlamme stated Thursday. “On this time of disaster, the DGA is engaged on all fronts to assist our members – be it in our work with business employers, with the federal government, or with the Foundation by this dedication. And in sustaining that custom of members serving to members, I encourage all DGA members who’re lucky sufficient to have the ability to assist help the Foundation to donate.”

Associated Story SAG-AFTRA Gives Dues Aid For Financially Strapped Members Throughout COVID-19 Shutdowns

The brand new fund was seeded with a $200,000 dedication from the inspiration, and a $100,000 donation from the DGA. The guild’s longtime banker, Metropolis Nationwide Financial institution, has additionally made a contribution. The fund shall be administered by the Movement Image & Tv Fund, and the Emergency Aid Fund grants will exist alongside the inspiration’s longstanding interest-free mortgage program that gives support to members experiencing monetary hardships and emergencies.

“Extra assistance is on the way in which,” stated basis chair Todd Holland. “As productions stay shut down for an undetermined size of time resulting from COVID-19, there are members beginning to really feel the monetary pressure. This new Fund will assist ease a few of that burden. We’ve additionally seen an outpouring of humanity from our DGA household asking how they might help. Giving to the Foundation is a approach to assist make a direct impression. We thank the DGA and Metropolis Nationwide Financial institution for becoming a member of with the Foundation in seeding this Fund. We additionally prolong our utmost gratitude to the MPTF and their skilled social employees who will administer this Fund, and who’ve supported DGA members and the better leisure group for almost a century.”

“The Directors Guild Foundation, the DGA and the whole DGA household have been longstanding companions to the MPTF, supporting the employees who create one of the best movie and tv loved the world over,” stated MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher. “They’ve at all times been there to assist and provides generously to assist the better group, making multi-millions of {dollars} of contributions to the MPTF by the a long time. This new Fund will assist tackle the wants of Guild members dealing with disaster. We stand able to facilitate these important grants as we proceed our work to help leisure business employees throughout this unprecedented time.”

DGA members in good standing who have been engaged on productions on the time of the suspension of manufacturing in March, or had a dedication to start work on a manufacturing suspended at the moment, shall be eligible to use for a grant if they’ve lower than $10,000 in liquid property, or if they’ve a demonstrated want.