Director Christopher Nolan’s demands and his bans when filming

Not only the films of filmmaker Christopher Nolan are enigmatic, but also his filming techniques on set, for example: the director does not allow chairs to be present during filming, a strange habit that actress Anne Hathaway revealed and explained in an interview.

The famous noted that, in addition to banning seats, it does not allow its people to use mobile phones.

“Chris doesn’t allow chairs either. I worked with him twice. His reasoning is that if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they are sitting, they are not working. In other words, he has made incredible films in terms of scope, ambition, technical prowess and emotion.

Christian Bale and director Christopher Nolan. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)

“It always comes to an end on schedule and on budget. I think it has something to do with chairs, ”argued the star in a chat with Hugh Jackman in Variety’s Actors on Actors.

Hathaway first worked with Nolan in 2012, when he portrayed Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises, and in 2014 he repeated at the director’s command, embodying Brand on Interstelar.

The director will soon return to the big screen with Tenet, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine, which is one of the most anticipated productions of the year.

The film, which has had a budget of $ 200 million, was initially scheduled to hit theaters on July 17, but was later postponed until July 31, and was delayed once again by August 12.