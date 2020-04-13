Digital Awards: Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula gets this award, so Amol Parashar becomes best actor

Amol Parashar, who made his mark through ‘The Viral Fever’ famous web series ‘Tripling’, has received the award for ‘Best Actor in Comic Role’. He has been awarded the ‘IWM Buzz Digital Award’ for the digital show. Amol received this award for the web series ‘Tripling Season 2’ this year. This year’s second season was also streamed after the first season’s success.

Amol was also awarded the title of ‘Power Performance of the Year’. Amol tweeted about this award and wrote, ‘Best Actor in Comic Role + Power Performance of the Year 2019 = I had both hands and hearts filled last night. Thank you….. Thank you also to those who sent me your love. ‘ This tweet was retweeted by TVF from its official account.

Let me tell you that Amol, Sumit Vyas and Manvi Gagru laughed everyone in the first season of ‘Tripling’. The second season this year was not as special as the first, but the audience loved it. In this web series Amol has played the role of a cool maula young man named ‘Chitwan’. The web series is remembered for this character.

Apart from this, another web series of TVF has been in the news this year. In the era of color and HD, the black-white web series ‘Kota Factory’ took a tremendous hit through coaching love. ‘Kota Factory’ lead actor Mayur More received the award for Best Popular Actor in Web Series.

After the first season of ‘Kota Factory’ became a hit, its second season is now being discussed. Another award came from Kota Factory. The director of this web series, Radhav Subbu, received the award for ‘Best Director in Web Series’.

At the same time, apart from all this, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor also received the award. Arjun Kapoor tweeted and congratulated him. Anshula also expressed happiness for her first award. He received the ‘Women for Tech’ Award.