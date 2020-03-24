Diginex Steps Closer to Backdoor Nasdaq Listing as SEC Approves Merger

Blockchain corporations company Diginex is nearer to itemizing on Nasdaq after the Securities and Alternate Payment (SEC) authorised its bid to merge with publicly traded 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on Friday.

The $276 million deal will now be put sooner than 8i’s shareholders for approval at a March 20 explicit meeting, in accordance to a press launch.

If accepted, the merger will allow Diginex, a private agency based in Hong Kong, to bypass a number of the standard regulatory boundaries associated to launching an preliminary public offering and be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in what’s recognized as a backdoor itemizing.

The two companies have been working in the direction of a merger since ultimate July. Diginex shareholders would acquire 20 million atypical shares in 8i, valued at $10 each, in accordance to a earlier report.

Diginex develops devices for institutions with a focus on digital property, as correctly as a shopping for and promoting and custody platform. 8i is a British Virgin Islands-based clear study agency.

The ultimate 12 months has seen Diginex leap quite a few regulatory hurdles to develop to be the first company to transfer the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Payment’s framework for crypto funds in November.