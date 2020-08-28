Diego Torres returns as the troubadour of the great moments with ‘Amanece’

The Argentine singer-songwriter Diego Torres has reaffirmed himself as the great troubadour in Spanish of the great moments of life with his new song “Amanece”, which came out this Wednesday accompanied by a creative video recorded remotely and in three different cities.

In an interview with Efe from his home in the US city of Miami, Torres explained that “Amanece” represents “pure reasoning” for what is happening to him at this time of a pandemic. “In what I have lived in this time in which the world stopped,” he commented.

Although it is his point of view, the artist felt that the song needed to be a choral theme, “in which the voices represent all of us who are accompanying each other at this time” and, with that in mind, invited the Spanish Macaco and the Colombians Jorge Villamizar and Catalina García, the singer from Monseur Periné, to accompany him.

“Jorge and I worked it together and he was the natural collaborator. I sent the song to Macaco and he loved it. For a long time I have wanted to work with him, with whom I feel organically united and Catalina’s voice is wonderful and has a very beautiful color that goes very well with mine ”, the artist explained.

“‘ Amanece ’is a song that embraces you for what it says and how it sounds. I think it is a good company, a friend who accompanies you in solitude, as well as all the special songs, which are something that can take you to travel in time and that can relieve you, “he said.

The theme fits perfectly into the most modern pop, which flirts with tropical arrangements, but remains firmly anchored in freshness and melody.

The lyrics are also typical of Torres: Encouraging and motivating. It invites reflection without getting nostalgic and promotes emotional and mental health.

“Dawn, to the rich and the poor, dawns … dawns, to broken hearts, dawns”, sing the artists as they highlight the importance of reviewing oneself and forgiveness.

“‘ Amanece ’is a song that embraces you for what it says. I think it is a good company, a friend who accompanies you in solitude, as well as all the special songs, which are something that can take you to travel in time and that can relieve you ”, said the artist.

THE TROVER OF THE GREAT MOMENTS

Torres also recognized that: “there is something natural in me that makes me want to offer solidarity and support.”

And that was something that inspired him to write some of his biggest and most iconic hits.

The first was “Trying to be better”, the song that gave the name to their second album in 1994. In 2001, “Color Esperanza” became an anthem of optimism with such force that it was chosen this year by Sony Music to be your primary weapon to raise funds to help victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People have held them up as flags for their most important moments and it is something for which I am very grateful. I don’t know if it will happen with ‘Amanece’, but it is the sister of those songs, ”revealed the artist.

The video that accompanies the song offers a critical, but mild view of the current moment. Torres, Villamizar, Macaco and García appear as journalists on a news program that seeks to celebrate the daily life of life.

“For me, what the video says is:‘ life is there, you live it however you want. Do not get carried away by the feeling that being locked up watching the news has given us, which is not always respecting objectivity. ‘ It has many readings and many looks, “said the artist.

IN LOVE AND SYMPHONIC

The opportunity to spend uninterrupted time with the family has been a great gift for Diego Torres, who has passed his quarantine with his wife Nina Bello and Nina, their seven-year-old daughter.

“It is a privilege to experience that moment every morning when she wakes up half asleep and gives me a hug. I’m more in love than ever, ”Torres said as he celebrated his constant coexistence with his daughter, who is usually forbidden by the errant quality of her artistic life.

Even so, he misses the stage and prepares a digital concert, which he still does not feel ready to give details about.

What is clear is that this year the audiovisual production of the concert he recorded in Colombia in December, at the Arena in Bogotá with the Philharmonic of that capital and together with the teacher Julio Reyes.

“We did a version of ‘Volver’, because in Colombia they love tango and Gardel,” he said about a particularity that convinced him that it had to be released as a document for the fans.

For now, although he declares himself an “analog” being in an increasingly digital world, Torres is more than ready to adapt and continue his artistic life in whatever conditions.

“I imagine going back to the MTV‘ unplugged ’concerts, with few musicians, little audience and lots of love,” he said.