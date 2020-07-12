Diego Marcial Ríos uses his committed art to denounce the police and the President

Although he has already told all the journalists who interview him, as he himself admits, the anecdote is still interesting: when he was 3 or 4 years old, he decided that he was going to be a painter of a political nature after being brought by his father to see the impressive fresco “The man on fire”, created by the legendary muralist José Clemente Orozco and installed in the capital of Jalisco, Mexico.

“I was born in Fresno, California, but I went to that city a lot because my father was a professor at the University of Guadalajara,” was the first thing Diego Marcial Ríos told us through a telephone connection with Newark, the Californian city where he lives. . “Immediately after seeing Orozco’s work, which is still my favorite artist, I knew what I wanted to do with my life; I remember perfectly”.

But the great Mexican muralists were not the only ones who influenced him with their creations, because his parents were also fully involved with the social activism of the time. “They participated in the formation of the United Farms Workers [el sindicato liderado inicialmente por César Chávez] and they were in the protests against the Vietnam War, so I was born in the midst of all that environment, “recalled our interviewee.

At 11 years old, Ríos was already so trained to draw that he started doing paid work as a magazine illustrator, and a few years later, he started creating his own political works, while studying at UC Berkley and taking art courses in private schools. “And I also studied law, believe it or not,” he said. “Making art is very risky and you have to have something more stable next to it, because with art you can earn a lot a year and nothing for the next three.”

The artist with one of his creations. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Devil antipathy

Ríos has dedicated several works to the current president of the United States, as is the case of “Fear Hate”, where the president appears surrounded by skulls and with hair that refers to the style of the famous Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, and “Borderline Demon ”, Where the same character is perched sinisterly in a peasant’s hat.

“That guy is a racist and he is also a fascist; He is one of the reasons why I am doing this kind of work now ”, resumed the painter. “It has to be removed from power through voting as soon as possible. Treat blacks, Mexicans, and Asians like trash; he only treats his friends well, they are white and wealthy. ”

Despite being born in this country and speaking only English, Ríos has frequently been treated with contempt by immigrants when they dare to question the federal government. “I receive many messages from racist people; They tell me that I am stupid, that I must return to ‘my country’, that Trump is the messiah, “he listed. “Once, someone even sent me a picture of me… of a dog; but you have to learn to ignore them and laugh at them ”.

In that sense, he doesn’t exactly appreciate Hispanics who admire Trump. “Latinos who think Trump cares about them are stupid; What else can i say? ”He proclaimed. “You just have to see the things he says and does to know that this is not the case.”

When we mentioned the recent statements made by Roberto Unanue, president of Goya Foods, who said two days ago that “we are all blessed to have a leader like President Trump,” Ríos assured that he will no longer buy the products of that company.

“There were many people who adored Hitler and Mussolini, and that did not prove them right,” he said. “Trump is not only a danger to our community, but to the entire world, because he does not believe, for example, in global warming.”

The Mexican author has also been very attentive to the events that occurred after the murder of the African American citizen George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, who inspired him to create his most recent piece, “Will kill Blacks and Mexicans Cheap” .

“I have done works on police brutality over thirty years, and it is really overwhelming that this is still a problem,” he said. “Latinos have been affected by it, but not to the degree that our African American brothers, who are being killed on the streets, have been. [por estos agentes] shamelessly. It is something that neither they nor we should tolerate. ”

In this recent painting, Diego Marcial Ríos denounces police brutality. (Courtesy)

Direct action

As an extension of her artistic career, Ríos has been working for two decades with social service agencies that support people without resources who need accommodation or who have just been released from prison, and she has not stopped doing it on a daily basis, not even with the breakthrough. of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am an essential worker, and I will continue doing what I do, because people need our help,” he emphasized. “The virus has definitely affected me in other areas, because I am also a teacher and I normally teach many classes in different places and institutions; and all of them have been canceled. ”

“Fortunately, I still have this job, and not even Trump can fire me,” he added before laughing. “Art can make a difference, but it won’t change people who think differently than you, so you have to work directly with the community to show that you really care what you proclaim.”

Finally, despite the frequently gloomy tone of his works, Ríos assures that he has a lot of faith in the human spirit. “Humans are survivors, and they will discover the truth at some point,” he said. “At that point, we will really start doing what is good for everyone.”