Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal present a film festival to watch at home

“Ambulante Gira de Documentales” is a festival that exhibits every year the best documentaries, feature films and short films in all of Mexico. But due to coronavirus

, the 2020 edition will be virtual, to avoid exposing the public, guests and workers.

Actors Diego Luna (Rogue One; Narcos Mexico) and Gael Garcia Bernal (Dog loves; Mozart in the Jungle), presented the event, in a Live on Instagram this April 15. They reported that 30 documentaries, Mexican and from other countries, will be presented from April 29 to May 28 and can be viewed for free on the website.

Luna asserted that the documentary “has an indispensable relevance”, in these times of the coronavirus, “because it is to reflect on what was that world to which we probably can no longer return, not the same, not in the same way.” While García Bernal valued the option of betting on the virtual meeting: “There is this possibility of emulating that journey, drawing inspiration from the documentaries of this tour, of this edition.”

“Ambulante en Casa is an online festival that seeks to accompany the viewer during quarantine. From April 29 to May 28, 2020, we will display a program of outstanding documentaries on the Ambulante website; all will be accessible completely free of charge, from different devices and anywhere in the Mexican Republic, “says the event’s official statement.

The dynamic, according to Ambulante, is as follows: Every day a documentary will be released, which will be available for 24 hours. Question and answer sessions and evening meetings will be held with filmmakers and special guests. The full program and festival times will be announced on Tuesday, April 21.

According to García Bernal, the festival can only be seen in Mexican territory due to the legal provisions of the distribution and exhibition rights of the films.